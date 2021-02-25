Cowboys are on Russell Wilson's list of teams he'd be willing to be traded

Could Russell Wilson be headed to the Cowboys? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Can you imagine Russell Wilson playing for the Eagles’ biggest rival?

It could happen.

Wilson, who’s spent his entire nine-year career with the Seahawks, would be open to a trade to the Cowboys, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, quoting Wilson’s agent Mark Rodgers.

Rodgers said Wilson wants to continue playing for Seattle but told the team there are four teams Wilson would accept a trade to - the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders and Bears.

Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson has not demanded a trade, his agent Mark Rodgers told ESPN. Wilson has told the Seahawks he wants to play in Seattle but, if a trade were considered, the only teams he would go to are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, Bears. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 25, 2021

Wilson is 32 and not quite the player he used to be, but he’s 6-0 in his career against the Eagles with 9 TDs, 1 INT and a 101.1 passer rating, 5th-highest ever against the Eagles (behind Peyton Manning, Milt Plum, Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins).

The only other QBs to start at least four games against the Eagles and win them all are Johnny Unitas, Roman Gabriel and Ken Anderson, who were all 4-0.

According to a story in the Athletic on Thursday, relations between Wilson and the Seahawks soured last season ended after the Seahawks’ coaching staff dismissed ideas he presented during the season of how to improve the offense. According to the story, Wilson “stormed out of the room.”

The story painted Wilson as disappointed he doesn’t have the level of input into the offense reflective of a future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Whether this means the Seahawks and Wilson will part ways during this offseason of unprecedented quarterback movement remains to be seen.

But Wilson to the Cowboys would certainly be an interesting twist in a division where all four teams currently have some level of question mark at quarterback.

Wilson signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension two years ago. He’s signed through 2023.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are having quarterback issues of their own, as they remain in an impasse with free agent Dak Prescott. The Cowboys could tag Prescott and pay him close to $38 million, they could continue to try and sign him to a long-term deal or they could move on and pursue Wilson.

Wilson is 98-45-1 with the Seahawks and has made seven Pro Bowls in nine seasons. He’s won more games in his first nine years than any quarterback in NFL history. Manning is second with 92. He’s thrown 267 touchdowns, second-best to Manning’s 275 by a QB in his first nine seasons. Along with Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson and Rodgers, he’s one of four QBs in NFL history to throw 1,000 passes and have a career passer rating over 100.

But the Seahawks are 3-5 in the postseason over the last six years and haven’t reached an NFC Championship Game since they got to their second in a row in 2015.

