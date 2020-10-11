Cowboys run a knock-off version of the Eagles' Philly Special

Cowboys run knock-off version of the Eagles' Philly Special originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It brings back warm memories of the greatest sports day of most of our lives.

Big problem though. It was the wrong team. The wrongest team of all.

In the closing seconds of the first half against the Giants, the Cowboys pulled off a well-executed trick play. Ezekiel Elliott took the handoff from Dak Prescott, running left. He then pitched it to wide receiver Cedric Wilson on a reverse. Wilson then pulled up and fired a strike to Prescott for an 11-yard touchdown.

Sound familiar? Yeah, it sounds a bit like the Philly Special the Eagles ran at the end of the first half of Super Bowl LII on the way to beating the Patriots.

A couple of issues here: Dallas didn’t use a direct snap to Elliott, the snap went to Prescott. And Wilson is a wideout, not a tight end like Trey Burton.

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. We can call it the Dollar Store Philly Special.