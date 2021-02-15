Cowboys rumor mills, gossip again take center stage as offseason begins

The Dallas Cowboys, despite their complete lack of success over the last quarter century, are still capable of one thing: getting clicks. So it should come as no surprise that the rumor mill featuring America’s Team is back and stronger than ever for the the 2021 offseason.

Some rumors happen so quickly and so quietly that it doesn’t even register on the internet’s Richter scale before it’s snuffed out entirely. Such is the case of La’el Collins and his pending plans for retirement. Cowboys fans may be expecting that from one of their bookend offensive lineman, but it certainly isn’t the 27-year-old Collins, despite the injury that kept him out for the entirety of the 2020 campaign.

Thankfully it reached the ears of his agent Deryk Gilmore, who managed to nip that story in the bud long before it had a chance to spread.

To address the rumors – no, my client La’el Collins is not retiring. He loves football and the @dallascowboys and is working for a Super Bowl ring.

Have a blessed weekend everyone! — Deryk Gilmore (@DerykGilmore) February 13, 2021

Then there’s the curious case of quarterbacks. Despite very few teams having high-caliber signal callers, the ones who do are reportedly stirring up trouble for their established stars. Most recently it has reared its unconfirmed head in the form of a riled Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks.

Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk has been weaving a tale of Wilson, a malcontent, getting traded. It should come as no shock to the team being named as the top destination as the Cowboys end up in every conversation about every player who has ever had the remotest possibility of becoming available via trade or free agency.

And finally, the biggest rumor of all belongs to quarterback Dak Prescott, who appeared in this Instagram post, notably without a boot, with his girlfriend sporting a ring on the finger traditionally reserved for an engagement. If true, this should put to rest the man’s supposed fear of commitment to long-term contracts. Or at the least, people will see Prescott walking in the sand without shoes and it will ease their concerns about the current status of his health after ankle surgery.

Story continues

Non-medical professionals certainly won’t be zooming in and trying to gauge the health of his ankle and starting internet sleuthing sessions for that. Right? No? Oh.

List