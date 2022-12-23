Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams will not play in Saturday’s game against the Eagles, the team announced Friday.

Williams was diagnosed with a concussion and a neck strain after being in a car wreck Thursday. Another driver failed to yield, while trying to make a left turn, and hit Williams’ Corvette.

He has 20 total tackles, three sacks, eight tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits in a rotational role on defense. He also has played the majority of special teams snaps.

The Cowboys also announced they have elevated cornerback Mackensie Alexander and center Brock Hoffman from the practice squad for Saturday’s game. Both are standard elevations.

Cowboys rule out Sam Williams with a concussion, neck strain originally appeared on Pro Football Talk