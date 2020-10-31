Ben DiNucci will be the Cowboys’ starting quarterback on Sunday Night Football.

The Cowboys officially ruled out Andy Dalton with the concussion he suffered last week against Washington. That leaves DiNucci as the next man up.

A seventh-round rookie out of James Madison, DiNucci was drafted with the idea that if he made the roster at all, his role would be to learn behind Dak Prescot and Dalton as a rookie. But things have not gone according to plan in Dallas, and with Prescott out for the season and Dalton out for at least Sunday night against the Eagles, DiNucci gets the call.

Garrett Gilbert will serve as DiNucci’s backup.

Cowboys rule out Andy Dalton originally appeared on Pro Football Talk