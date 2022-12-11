Cowboys RT Terence Steele suffers leg injury late in first half

Facing a struggling Texans team, Dallas got off to a 7-0 start but it’s been a lot of scares since. Cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered an injury but returned then Johnathan Hankins went down with an arm injury. On the other side of the ball, the injury misfortune struck again.

Starting right tackle Terence Steele was rolled onto late in the second quarter and spent a long time down with a leg injury. Once he was back to his feet, Steele was helped straight to the locker room.

Right tackle Terence Steele is down with 49 seconds left in the half. Looked awkward as he got rolled into. Josh Ball ready to come in at right tackle. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 11, 2022

Steele struggled early as a Cowboy but became a consistent piece over the last season for the Dallas offense. With Steele off the field, Josh Ball came into the game and the drive stalled out for a field goal. Eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith is approaching his return, and it may be right in time so the offensive line can move pieces around if Steele is out for extended time.

As it stands, injuries are piling up against an inferior team and the Cowboys are tied as the first half comes to a close.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire