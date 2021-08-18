Cowboys RT La’el Collins exits Wednesday practice early with neck injury

Starting right tackle La’el Collins has been getting back into a groove during training camp. Collins missed all of the Dallas Cowboys’ 2020 season with a hip injury that required surgery and he’s been on the recovery trail all offseason. Without Collins, a slough of backups took snaps at right tackle last season, allowing pass rushers to wreak havoc on Dallas quarterbacks in every game where the position wasn’t manned by Zack Martin.

During this year’s camp, Collins has spent his time back as the starter, alongside the returning All-Pros, Martin and left tackle Tyron Smith. The trio has had a clean camp so far, but Collins was pulled from practice on Wednesday, just the team’s second since returning to Texas from Oxnard, CA.

La’el Collins exited practice early after meeting with athletic trainers for what appeared to be a neck or shoulder issue pic.twitter.com/o4riEjutJR — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 18, 2021

Details on the severity of the injury have yet to be revealed, but things look hopeful.

La'el Collins did not finish practice after meeting with head athletic trainer Jim Maurer. Appeared to get his shoulder/neck examined. He remained on the field, which may be a sign it's not too bad. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 18, 2021

Source said Cowboys are not concerned about La’el Collins health. He suffered a minor arm/neck injury. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 18, 2021

The Cowboys have gotten used to being careful in 2021, easing quarterback Dak Prescott back in over the last week due to a shoulder strain the first week of camp and it’s possible they’ll have to do the same with Collins.

After the injury, new swing tackle Ty Nsekhe took over snaps during practice. Nsekhe has been a journeyman in the NFL since earning a spot on the Colts in 2012 and has a lot of experience that may prove valuable if Collins’ injury is potentially long-term.

