Cowboys RT La’el Collins goes to locker room with leg injury

Cowboys RT La'el Collins favored his calf/back of left knee area for a few snaps. Tried to play through it. He jogs to sideline and walks to locker room. Terence Steele in. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 12, 2021

The culprit? Apparently Collins is dealing with leg cramps.

71 has cramps per Kristi Scales — Killin' Moore (@McCoolBCB) December 12, 2021

Coming into the week, Dallas was healthy at almost every position but Collins was checked on by medical staff and quickly went to the locker room during the second quarter in Washington.

For this game, the Cowboys already have a 21-point lead but Collins’ status for the late-season stretch is something to keep an eye on. With him off the field, Steele takes over duties at right tackle where he started during Collins’ suspension early in the season.

