Cowboys round out special teams staff with new assistant for John Fassel

The Cowboys are filling the final vacancy on their coaching staff with the announced hiring of Rayna Stewart as special teams assistant, per the team website.

Stewart, 48, is a former safety who was with the Oilers, Dolphins, and Jaguars over a five-year playing career that ended in 2000. He later segued into coaching, beginning in the college ranks at Northwestern as a graduate assistant.

In 2009, Stewart joined the Titans staff as a defensive quality control coach. After two seasons, he departed for a job at nearby Vanderbilt. He returned to the pros in 2019 in Green Bay, serving as the Packers’ special teams quality control coach and then assistant special teams coach last season.

The hiring was first reported on Friday by Todd Archer of ESPN.

The Cowboys are finalizing their staff by adding Rayna Stewart as the assistant special teams coach, according to a source. He had been in Green Bay and replaces Matt Daniels, who left to become Minnesota’s head ST coach. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 25, 2022

Green Bay’s special teams unit is coming off a 2021 season that Packers Wire described as “disastrous.” Coordinator Maurice Drayton was fired and replaced by Raiders coordinator (and interim head coach) Rich Bisaccia, who has brought his own assistant over with him from Las Vegas.

Stewart will now join coordinator John Fassel’s staff in Dallas as a replacement for Matt Daniels, who left the organization last month to helm Minnesota’s special teams.

List

9 Cowboys who will have much bigger roles in 2022

List