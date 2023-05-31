Cowboys’ rough start, Zeke’s return among 100 bold predictions

Everybody loves a big list. And everybody loves bold predictions.

Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated has loads of ideas on what the 2023 season could bring. From award winners (Joe Burrow for MVP; Myles Garrett for Defensive Player of the Year) to broken records (some QB will be sacked 12 times in a game), and from answering the major questions (Bengals over 49ers to win Super Bowl LVIII) to calling some pretty random shots (a faux-Andy Reid streaker makes an appearance in the Frankfurt game), Orr covers all the bases in this list of 100 bold predictions for the upcoming NFL campaign.

There’s even a Taylor Swift Super Bowl halftime show that will all but cause every television on the planet to explode in perfect synchronicity.

Here are his six predictions that most directly affect the Cowboys.

0-2 in a New York minute

Oct 13, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets linebacker Jordan Jenkins (48) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Orr is calling for the Cowboys to start the season with two straight losses, falling in both the season opener at MetLife Stadium to the Giants, and then again the next weekend at home versus Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. Teams that start 0-2 historically have a tough hill to climb to eventually make the playoffs; the mid-September panic in Dallas would be palpable.

Cowboys' win total

Nov 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on following the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the slow start, Orr likes the Cowboys to finish the regular season with double-digit victories. He predicts the team will hit the over on their win total, which oddsmakers have set at 9.5. If the other prediction comes true, it means Dallas will have to win at least 10 of their final 15 games.

Chances of division title

Dec 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Orr doesn’t believe the Eagles will repeat as NFC East champs. Part of that is based on the division not having back-to-back champs in nearly two decades; part is his “internal sense” that Philadelphia will stumble now that there are lofty expectations. Either way, it leaves the division crown ripe for the taking, perhaps by the Cowboys (though Orr doesn’t say).

Welcome back, Zeke

Dec 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) takes a knee in the end zone prior to a game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

And after all the drama, Elliott ends up back in a Cowboys uniform. Citing a lack of other great options and the “slew of unproven commodities” behind a rehabbed Tony Pollard, Orr forecasts the front office to bring the two-time rushing champ back to the fold to bolster the rushing attack. “Not because he’s that good,” Orr writes, “but because he could represent the difference between the bottom falling out in Dallas or not.”

A league-leading year for Cowboys kicker

Dallas Cowboys kicker Lirim Hajrullahu warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

After letting Brett Maher go in free agency due to his postseason case of the yips, and after not signing any of the big-name kickers in the offseason, and after not taking a young leg in the draft, and after not going after any of the specialists in the XFL or USFL, the Cowboys end up with a league-leading kicker anyway. Orr likes Tristan Vizcaino to not only keep the Dallas job, but lead the NFL… in touchbacks.

Tony Romo makes another comeback

The criticism of the broadcaster got downright ugly by the end of the 2022 playoffs. Whether it’s due to Romo making some offseason tweaks to his preparation and on-air style or a collective acceptance from the public of his enthusiastic in-game delivery, the former Cowboys gunslinger has yet another comeback in him in the CBS booth, says Orr.

