Cowboys Roster Moves: 4 players waived as 2 others sign deals

The Dallas Cowboys have made a number of moves in free agency, most of which have flown under the radar. That trend continued on Friday, as the club completed another six roster transactions.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys officially signed CB C.J. Goodwin, and re-signed WR Malik Turner. WR Chris Lacy, TE Cole Hikutini, C Marcus Henry, and WR Jon’Vea Johnson were all waived.

It’s easy to see why the Cowboys brought back Goodwin, as he was the clubs best special teams player in 2020 and John Fassel hopes to continue improving the special teams unit. This deal was reported earlier in the week but finalized today, and Goodwin returns to Dallas for just $3.5 million over the next two seasons.

Turner was a restricted free agent, but didn’t receive a tender from the Cowboys, meaning he would hit the open market. However, Turner has returned to the roster just days later.

Hikutini was the odd man out in a crowded TE room that features Dalton Schultz, Sean McKeon, and a returning Blake Jarwin.

Henry spent the majority of time of the Dallas practice squad a season ago, and could find his way back there should he go unclaimed.

The Cowboys filled out their wide receiver depth by re-signing Noah Brown, Cedrick Wilson, and the aforementioned Turner, making Lacy and Johnson more expendable.

