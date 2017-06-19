Cowboys rookies to get head start on rest of team

The Cowboys rookies will get a head start on training camp, reporting three days early. The rookies will work at The Star, the team’s training facility in Frisco, for the three days before the entire team flies to Oxnard, Calif., on July 22.

The Cowboys’ first practice in California is July 24.

While having rookies report early is common for many teams, it is an unusual move for the Cowboys. But the Cowboys will be relying on a number of rookies, including receiver Ryan Switzer, defensive end Taco Charlton and defensive backs Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis.

“It really will be the same roster as a rookie camp,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said, via the team website. “What you’re allowed to do is bring true rookies in, then players with no accrued seasons, so all the guys that fit those categories will be here. You’re also allowed to bring some injured guys, so we’ll selectively choose those guys if we feel like they need some time.”

The Cowboys completed their three-day minicamp last week, setting the veterans free until training camp. The rookies are scheduled to lift and run with conditioning coaches this week.

“This time off, these next five weeks are critical for everybody,” Garrett said. “The guys will get away from it a little bit, then they’re going to get back to work so they’re ready to go come training camp. Excited about the opportunities in front of us.”