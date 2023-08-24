Cowboys rookie WR David Durden carted off from practice with knee injury

Cowboys rookie receiver David Durden injured his knee during Wednesday night's practice. He was carted off the practice field with teammates wishing him well.

Durden will undergo an MRI on Thursday, but Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports the Cowboys fear Durden tore an anterior cruciate ligament.

Video from practice shows Durden going against cornerback Trevon Diggs. It appears Durden might have stepped on Diggs' foot with his right foot and his left leg landed awkwardly before he rolled onto the turf. Durden immediately grabbed his knee.

The Cowboys lost two rookies to ACL injuries in Saturday night's game at Seattle as linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, a third-round pick, and tight end John Stephens saw their season end before it began.

Durden, an undrafted rookie, missed time earlier in camp with a concussion.