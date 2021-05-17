Cowboys rookie Nahshon Wright clears air with Richard Sherman

Cowboys rookie cornerback Nahshon Wright raised some eyebrows — including those of Richard Sherman — after he called himself a “more athletic and agile Richard Sherman.”

Sherman expressed his surprise on social media, prompting the Cowboys’ third-round choice to send the veteran free agent a direct message.

“I actually reached out to him because after I said it I kind of seen what people perceived it as,” Wright said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “I wanted to reach out to him personally and kind of clear it up and just tell him that I actually modeled myself after him. I emulate my game after him.”

Sherman, a five-time Pro Bowler, responded positively to Wright’s explanation, according to Wright.

“We kind of have a mutual respect,” said Wright, who played at Oregon State. “For me, I think it was just genuine confidence in myself and looking up to someone like that. He played under [Cowboys defensive coordinator] Dan Quinn. So now I have the opportunity to play under him and hopefully do the same things that Richard Sherman did. So we spoke, and we have a mutual respect. And he told me if I ever needed help I can reach [out] to him.

“Richard is a great guy.”

