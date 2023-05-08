Cowboys rookie Luke Schoonmaker has ample opportunity to show out

The Cowboys rookie minicamp is fast approaching and some of Dallas’ first-year players, like second-round TE Luke Schoonmaker, are under pressure to perform right from the start.

The Cowboys drew a fair share of criticism to start the draft’s second day. Labeled a reach by some, Schoonmaker was generally regarded as a high-floor run-blocker who didn’t offer much in the passing game. Dallas saw a prospect whose athletic ability offered untapped potential as a pass-catcher.

Held back by Michigan’s run-heavy scheme, Schoonmaker has only scratched the surface of his pass-catching potential. His final value will likely be determined by his ability to be a viable target downfield. If he can show soft hands, ability to get in and out of routes, and contested catch ability in upcoming camps, he’ll set the tone for his rookie season.

Just last season, the Cowboys had another blocking TE show off his pass-catching chops in rookie minicamp. Ferguson, a fourth-round pick, showed right from the start he was more than meets the eye and offered plenty of potential as an all-around TE prospect.

A few seasons before that, Dallas drafted blocking specialist Geoff Swaim out of Texas. He only had 13 receptions to his name in college but flashed soft hands and downfield awareness right away in his rookie camp.

Schoonmaker could join that list of Cowboys draft picks who turned out to be more than the “blocking specialists” they appeared to be in college.

Rookie minicamp (May 12-14 ) will be his first chance to prove his doubters wrong and prove the Cowboys right.

Will McClay recently discussed Schoonmaker on 105.3 The Fan:

“We feel like we got a player who not only can block but has the ability to affect the passing game.”

Rookie minicamp means different things for different positions. Played without pads and without real contact, it better resembles touch football than the NFL game. For pass-catchers and defensive backs it’s a great opportunity to show athleticism, ball skills, and route running/coverage ability.

Schoonmaker has the perfect opportunity ahead of him and much like the seemingly one-dimensional prospects who came before him, the chance to reset the narrative.

