Cowboys rookie LB Jabril Cox exits game with knee injury
Cowboys rookie LB Jabril Cox questionable to return. Right knee injury.
— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) November 1, 2021
The Dallas Cowboys are slugging it out with the Vikings and linebacker Jabril Cox injured his ankle during a Minnesota punt. The rookie from LSU has been a special teams piece in his young career, a unit that has been much improved from the 2020 blunders.
Since the release of Jaylon Smith, Cox has seen a jump in snaps. The rookie made his presence felt with a huge hit on Daniel Jones at the goal line in Week 5 and has trended upward for Dallas.
Cox’s status is another blow for a Cowboys’ defense that has seen its fair share of injuries in 2021.
Cowboys LB Jabril Cox (right knee) was carted from sideline to locker room following his evaluation in the medical tent, per @KristiCowboy. Rookie fourth-round pick injured in punt coverage.
— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 1, 2021