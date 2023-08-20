Cowboys rookie LB DeMarvion Overshown carted off vs Seahawks

The Cowboys have been fortunate thus far in the build up to the season, avoiding the multitude of injuries that can derail a campaign before it starts. On Saturday night though, the club and fans had to hold their breath as a 2023 draft pick was down on the ground for too long. Rookie linebacker DeMarvion Overshown made a tackle on the second drive of the game but was unable to get to his feet along the sideline.

Overshown was eventually able to walk off on his own, which is a positive sign, but took the cart into the locker room for further evaluation. Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com reported he is out for the game, but noted the club is going to be quick to rule players out during the preseason.

Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown has a knee injury and will be out the rest of the game — Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) August 20, 2023

Overshown was a third-round pick out of The University of Texas and had a stellar debut last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He seems to have caught on quickly and if healthy could be a rotational piece for Dan Quinn’s defense early in the season while clocking special teams snaps as well.

