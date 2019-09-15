Cowboys rolling now with 21 unanswered points

It took a little bit for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys to get rolling, but rolling they are now. Downhill and headed straight toward a 2-0 start.

The Cowboys have scored 21 unanswered points on drives of 97, 83 and 75 yards.

Their latest score came on a 10-yard pass from Prescott to Amari Cooper. Devin Smith and Jason Witten also have touchdown catches from Prescott.

Prescott threw an early interception but has been nearly perfect from the second quarter on. He has completed 13 of 15 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns since being picked by Montae Nicholson.

For the day, Prescott is 17-of-21 for 174 yards with three touchdowns, an interception and a 120.9 passer rating. He had a perfect passer rating last week.