Cowboys rolling, with 18-10 halftime lead over Jets

It wasn't as dominant as last week, but the Cowboys outplayed another New York opponent in the first half.

Dallas leads the Jets 18-10 at halftime.

After beating the Giants 40-0 last week, the Cowboys have outscored the New York teams 58-10 in six quarters.

Dak Prescott completed 21 of 26 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns. He threw a 4-yarder to tight end Jake Ferguson and a 1-yarder to rookie tight end Luke Schoonmaker.

Tony Pollard ran for a 2-point conversion from the 1-yard line after defensive lineman Micheal Clemons hit Prescott low on the touchdown throw to Schoonmaker, drawing a penalty.

CeeDee Lamb has seven catches for 106 yards for the Cowboys.

The Jets got a 68-yard touchdown pass from Zach Wilson to Garrett Wilson and put together an 11-play, 59-yard field goal drive before the half to stay within one score.

The Cowboys have 220 yards on 45 plays and the Jets have 24 plays for 153 yards.

Wilson, starting in place of the injured Aaron Rodgers, is 5-of-10 for 94 yards and a touchdown. He also is the team's leading rusher with 36 yards on five carries.

The Jets list cornerback Michael Carter II (elbow) and safety Tony Adams (hamstring) as questionable to return.