Don Perkins, who is in the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor, has died, the team announced. He was 84.

Perkins made six Pro Bowls in his eight seasons with the Cowboys. He earned All-Pro honors in 1962 after rushing for a career-high 945 yards in 14 games.

The Colts selected Perkins in the ninth round in 1960, although he signed a contract with the Cowboys before the draft. The NFL eventually allowed Perkins to play for the Cowboys in return for a ninth-round choice sent to the Colts.

He rushed for 6,217 yards, which still ranks fourth in franchise history, and scored 42 rushing touchdowns, which also ranks fourth in club history.

In 1976, the Cowboys inducted Perkins and quarterback Don Meredith into their Ring of Honor.

Perkins is the team’s second Ring of Honor member to die recently. Offensive lineman Rayfield Wright died April 7 at the age of 76. The Cowboys also have had former players Dan Reeves, Ralph Neely and Marion Barber die this year as well as former running backs coach Gary Brown, scouting director Larry Lacewell and Jerry Jones’ personal assistant, Marylyn Love.

Cowboys Ring of Honor member Don Perkins dies at 84 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk