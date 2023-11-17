Cowboys will rewrite history if they make Big 12 Championship Game

Nov. 16—Mike Gundy may have unintentionally told on his team at his weekly press conference.

"Good football teams are going to make plays," Gundy said. "You're not going to go into a game and just stop people, so you have to minimize them the best you can."

Outscored by 42 points, outgained by 315 yards, 2 for 12 on third down — if that's not getting outright stopped, then this reporter doesn't know what is.

It'd be unfair to say Oklahoma State is not a good football team. Its five-game winning streak proved it's at least that.

Still, Big 12 champions, which the 2023 Cowboys hope to be, don't lose conference games the way they did to UCF.

Here's every champion's worst loss since the title game returned in 2017:

2017 Oklahoma: 38-31 loss to Iowa State

2018 Oklahoma: 48-45 loss to Texas

2019 Oklahoma: 48-41 loss to Kansas State

2020 Oklahoma: 37-30 loss to Iowa State

2021 Baylor: 24-14 loss to Oklahoma State

2022 Kansas State: 38-28 loss to TCU

The largest margin of defeat was 10 points, and those two teams went on to avenge the losses in the championship game.

What about the runners-up? Simply making it to Arlington and losing to Texas would be a huge accomplishment given how OSU's season started.

2017 TCU: 38-20 loss to Oklahoma

2018 Texas: 38-35 loss to Oklahoma State

2019 Baylor: 34-31 loss to Oklahoma

2020 Iowa State: 24-21 loss to Oklahoma State

2021 Oklahoma State: 24-21 loss to Iowa State

2022 TCU: undefeated in the regular season

So the worst loss for a runner-up was by 18 points. This year's OSU team is good, but it might not be good enough.

The Cowboys must win out to go to play in AT&T Stadium. They can't afford anymore slip ups.

It's not just that they lost big to UCF. It's how it happened.

When the Golden Knights jumped out to an early lead, they didn't — couldn't — make it competitive.

With the heavy reliance on Ollie Gordon's running ability, the Cowboys haven't proved thus far that they can come back when defenses know they have to throw the ball.

Gundy, when asked about being one-dimensional, said "we're not good enough to be ..." before catching himself and rephrasing.

"We have more of an ability now to be successful in that situation than we did six weeks ago, but it's still not favorable for where we are right now," Gundy said. "It's difficult when you're a balanced offense when you get behind by multiple scores."

The News Press then asked him why it's not favorable for where OSU is.

"We (used to be) two-deep with a bunch of NFL wide receivers. When you're playing with guys like that, if you can protect a little bit, you can get back in games pretty quick," Gundy said. "Depth-wise at wideout, we're at the bare minimum right now. We lost three receivers at West Virginia, and that's kind of affected us a little bit."

To that point, Rashod Owens, Brennan Presley, Jaden Bray nor Leon Johnson are going to be bonafide NFL receivers (though some may get opportunities as undrafted free agents or practice squad signees). And as the saying goes, it's not the X's and O's, but the Jimmys and Joes that make the difference.

With offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn's history of producing NFL talent at that position, expect the Cowboys' staff to go after a star talent in the transfer portal this winter.