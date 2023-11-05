Cowboys respond, match Eagles TD with Prescott-to-Ferguson connection

The Dallas Cowboys decided to test the Philadelphia Eagles’ run defense on their opening drive, and they found themselves in 3rd-and-long. An incompletion sent the ball over to Philly. A bad spot on a Jalen Hurts run brought up 4th-and-short, and the Tush Push brought about a new set of downs.

Another fourth-down conversion eventually led to a Kenneth Gainwell TD and an early Eagles’ lead, but the Cowboys were able to respond. It took a while and multiple Dak Prescott scrambles on drop backs, but Dallas got to their own fourth-down attempt where Prescott found CeeDee Lamb for the conversion.

One play later, Prescott found tight end Jake Ferguson for this second touchdown in two weeks.

The Cowboys answer right back with a TD in Philly! Buckle up, we may be in for a good one 🍿 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/rHyymml0So — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 5, 2023

The game is tied at seven early in the second quarter.

