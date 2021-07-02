Cowboys selected as featured team for HBO's Hard Knocks

Cowboys selected as team for HBO's Hard Knocks originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Fans of the Washington Football Team will get an up-close look at their biggest rival this offseason.

The Dallas Cowboys have been selected as the feature team for the HBO series Hard Knocks, the team announced on Friday.

The five-episode series, which debuts August 10, will give viewers an inside look at Cowboys training camp and preseason, how the team's rookies adjust to the NFL life and several roster decisions the team has to make.

This summer will mark the second time the Cowboys are the feature team on Hard Knocks, the first time since 2002, which was just the second season of the show.

Dallas was arguably the most enticing team to be featured of those eligible. Only four other teams were eligible under Hard Knocks' criteria: Arizona, Carolina, Denver and the New York Giants.

In order to be a potential team for the show, each club must not have a first-year head coach or have made the playoffs in the either of the two previous seasons. Since Washington made the playoffs in 2020, it was not eligible to be selected as the featured team.