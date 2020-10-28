Cowboys reportedly ready to dump Dontari Poe and Daryl Worley before facing Eagles

Cowboys starting to clean house on defense before facing Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A day after trading away veteran pass rusher Everson Griffen, the Cowboys aren’t done turning over their defense.

Just a few days before they will face the Eagles for the NFC East lead on Sunday Night Football, the Cowboys are preparing to dump a couple more veterans.

The #Cowboys have informed DT Dontari Poe and CB Daryl Worley they’ll be released if Dallas can’t trade them today, per sources. Big changes continue for Dallas D. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 28, 2020

At 2-5, it seems pretty clear the Cowboys are happy to be sellers before the trade deadline on Nov. 3. The crazy thing is that with a win on Sunday night, the Cowboys would actually take over sole possession of first place in the NFC East. (Washington is on a bye.)

“Who wants what they have?” - @AdamSchefter on the Cowboys being sellers… — 975TheFanatic (@975TheFanatic) October 28, 2020

Poe and Worley have played in all seven games for the Cowboys this season. Poe has started all seven, while Worley has started four. And while Griffen wasn’t a starter for the Cowboys, he played a lot for them.

So the week before playing the Eagles on a nationally televised game for the division lead, the Cowboys are still clearing out major contributors on their extremely disappointing defense. All three of these players have been on the field for over half of the Cowboys’ defensive snaps this season.

Here’s a look at how much all three of those guys have played this season:

Griffen: 281 snaps (56.4%)

Poe: 266 snaps (53.4%)

Worley: 261 (52.4%)

Of course, even with those players, the Cowboys’ defense has been awful. Dallas has the worst defense in the NFL, giving up 34.7 points per game.

The Cowboys have given up 243 points through seven games, which is the eighth-most through seven games in NFL history. It’s the most points given up through seven games since the Houston Oilers gave up 250 back in 1973.

This could go one of two ways for the Cowboys. This could possibly serve as a wakeup call to the players left on the team after a fire sale or it could put the season in the tank even more than it already was. If the front office is giving up on the season, then maybe players will too, even more than they already have.

We’ll find out on Sunday night.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube