Cowboys reportedly give Michael Gallup permission to seek trade

What does "all-in" mean for Cowboys owner and G.M. Jerry Jones? As to receiver Michael Gallup, it could mean all-out.

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports that the Cowboys have given Gallup permission to seek a trade. The problem, as Watkins notes, is that other teams expect Gallup to be released.

Gallup enters the third year of a five-year, $57.5 million deal. He has a salary of $8.5 million in 2024. Of that amount, $4 million is guaranteed for injury; it becomes fully guaranteed on March 18.

That gives the Cowboys roughly a week to act. Trading him would dump the salary; it also would trigger a dead-cap charge of $13.05 million. Cutting him with a post-June 1 designation would result in $4.35 million hitting the cap in 2024, and $8.7 million in 2025.

Gallup caught 34 passes for 418 yards and two touchdowns in 2023. He hasn't generated more than 445 receiving yards in a single season since 2020.