Cowboys reportedly land Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore in trade with Colts

Jack Baer
·Writer

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing in a big name at cornerback.

The team has traded for Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore in a deal with the Indianapolis Colts that will send back a fifth-round compensatory pick for the 2023 NFL draft, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

This story will be updated with more information.

Recommended Stories