Cowboys reportedly land Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore in trade with Colts

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing in a big name at cornerback.

The team has traded for Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore in a deal with the Indianapolis Colts that will send back a fifth-round compensatory pick for the 2023 NFL draft, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Another big trade! The #Colts are sending five-time Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore to the #Cowboys for a 2023 fifth-round compensatory pick, sources tell me and @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/K1LN0oit7L — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2023

