Cowboys reportedly interviewing former Panthers HC Ron Rivera for DC job

The Washington Commanders just hired the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator as their new head coach. And so, the Dallas Cowboys may be interested in hiring the last Washington Commanders head coach as their new defensive coordinator.

That last Washington Commanders head coach happens to be former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera—who, according to David Moore of Dallas Morning News, is scheduled for an interview with the Cowboys. The meeting is reportedly set to take place next week.

Rivera spent nearly nine full seasons at the helm in Carolina. His run yielded three NFC South titles, an NFC championship crown, two NFL Head Coach of the Year awards and 76 regular-season wins—the most in Panthers franchise history.

He then moved on to the nation’s capital beginning in 2020. Rivera, who was dismissed by the Commanders on Jan. 8, went 26-40-1 in Washington over four seasons.

The 62-year-old has also interviewed for defensive coordinator jobs with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams.

