Cowboys reportedly will hire John Fassel

Wade Phillips isn’t the only coordinator leaving the Rams.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that Rams special-teams coordinator John Fassel will be joining Mike McCarthy’s coaching staff with the Cowboys.

The 45-year-old son of former Giants coach Jim Fassel, John Fassel joined the Rams in 2012, as a member of Jeff Fisher’s staff. Fassel served as interim coach in 2016, and Sean McVay kept Fassel on McVay’s initial staff.

Mike McCarthy has hired Mike Nolan to serve as the new defensive coordinator in Dallas, and Kellen Moore may be staying as offensive coordinator.