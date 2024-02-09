Cowboys reportedly expected to hire ex-Vikings coach Mike Zimmer as defensive coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to hire former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

Zimmer would join the Cowboys after former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn left to become the head coach of the Washington Commanders. He would earn the position over former Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and ex-New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan, who also reportedly interviewed for the job.

Zimmer, 67, most recently spent eight seasons as the head coach of the Vikings from 2014 to 2021. He'd return to the NFL two years after his dismissal in Minnesota in a Vikings overhaul that included the firing of then-general manager Rick Spielman.

Mike Zimmer is reportedly returning to the Dallas Cowboys for a second stint as defensive coordinator. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Zimmer coached the Vikings to a 72-56-1 (.562) record that included three playoff appearances. The Vikings went 2-3 in the postseason under Zimmer and advanced to the NFC championship game in 2017 following a 13-3 campaign.

He previously spent 14 seasons in the NFL as a defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons and a previous stint with the Cowboys from 2000-06 under Dave Campo and Bill Parcells.

Zimmer would take over one of the NFL's most talented units that finished fifth overall in yards and points allowed in 2023. The defense faltered, though, in a divisional round playoff loss that saw the Cowboys allow 415 yards and 48 points to the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay's defense scored one touchdown and set up another with interceptions of Dak Prescott.

Zimmer will join a staff run by head coach Mike McCarthy, whose job security has remained under fire amid three straight playoff berths that have produced one win and zero trips to the NFC championship game.