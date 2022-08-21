Cowboys report card, snap counts from 32-18 win over Chargers

After losing their first preseason game, 17-7, to the Denver Broncos, the Dallas Cowboys traveled to Los Angeles for a pair of joint practices and a game against the Chargers. The Cowboys and Chargers both chose to rest most of their starters on Saturday night, allowing the opportunity for their young players to showcase their abilities.

Following a frustrating loss the week prior, the Cowboys were looking for a better outing with an emphasis on reducing penalties. Outscoring the Chargers 32-18, the Cowboys were penalized eight times, a sizable reduction from the 17 infractions in their first preseason game.

With this game in the books, here are the snap counts and grades for each positional group. See who passed and who has more work to do.

QB: C

Previous week: C-

This week: C

Will Grier: 27 snaps-50%

Cooper Rush: 18 snaps- 33%

Ben DiNucci: 9 snaps- 17%

The quarterback room is trending up, barely, with a better showing against the Chargers than their previous outing. While they did not light up the stat sheet, QBs Cooper Rush, Will Grier and Ben DiNucci were a combined 11/18 for 127 yards with a 7.4 yard avg.

Not a huge passing performance by any means, however, the QBs were efficient when the team did pass the football.

Rush started the game and played into the second quarter before Grier took over, with Dinucci playing later in the second half.

Dak Prescott had the night off and cheered for his team along with several other key starters from the sideline.

RB: B-

Previous week: B+

This week: B-

Rico Dowdle: 23 snaps-43%

Malik Davis: 18 snaps-33%

Aaron Shampklin: 15 snaps-28%

The RBs had a successful evening, combining for 29 carries, 101 yards and two touchdowns on the ground while adding 10 yards on two receptions through the air.

It wasn’t quite as efficient as the previous week but Dowdle and Davis were able to find success throughout the evening. Things didn’t go as well for Shampklin, who averaged just 2.5 yards per carry on eight attempts.

Davis showed great burst and led the team in rushing average with 4.6 yards per attempt. Dowdle led the team with 44 rushing yards.

OL: C

Previous week: C+

This week: C

Matt Farniok: 54 – 100%

Aviante Collins, Josh Ball: 45-83%

Tyler Smith, Connor McGovern: 29 – 54%

Braylon Jones, James Empey: 25 – 46%

Isaac Alarcon, Amon Simon: 9 – 17%

The offensive line had another solid outing. The unit allowed only one sack for a seven-yard loss while generating an effective push for the running game. The running game wasn’t quite as dominant as last week but they were able to open up holes near the goal line to help two RBs find the endzone.

The first-round pick was particularly impressive in moving Chargers defenders out of the way to create running lanes.

Similarly to last week, there were issues picking up stunts that allowed the Chargers to stuff some of the Cowboys rushing attempts but overall this group did enough to have an average grade.

WR: C-

Previous Week: C-

This Week: C-

Simi Fehoko, Jalen Tolbert: 28 – 52%

T.J. Vasher: 20 – 37%

Dennis Houston: 22 – 41%

Brandon Smith: 19–35%

Dontario Drummond: 9 – 17%

Kavontae Turpin, Jaquarii Roberson: 4 – 7%

To be fair, it’s difficult to assess the wide receivers with only 18 passing attempts. It’s even more difficult to do so when the room collectively received just 10 targets on the evening.

Second year WR Brandon Smith had another impressive game, leading the team with 51 yards on two receptions. He had the longest reception of the evening with an explosive 32 yard gain.

Rookie Jalen Tolbert led the team with four targets and had two receptions for 25 yards. His most notable play of the game was a near-touchdown grab where he was unable to keep his feet inbounds resulting in an incomplete pass.

Fehoko was second with three targets and had one reception for 11 yards.

Turpin didn’t receive any targets but did have a seven-yard run.

TE: B+

Last week: C

This week: B+

Jake Ferguson: 28 – 52%

Peyton Hendershot: 31 – 57%

Sean McKeon: 21 – 39%

The TEs made their mark felt in two phases of the game. With veteran Jeremy Sprinkle out, Ferguson, McKeon and Hendershot played big roles for the Cowboys.

Ferguson hauled in two receptions for 29 yards and had several big blocks, including on special teams where he helped open a lane for Turpin’s 98-yard kick return touchdown.

Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin goes the distance, 98 yards. Video via @_joeyhayden from CBS 11 broadcast. pic.twitter.com/JuRDuL5NC3 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 21, 2022

Hendershot would later get in on the action with a key block to help open up space for Turpin’s 86 yard punt-return touchdown.

Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin with a kickoff return TD and now a punt return TD tonight pic.twitter.com/MKWwJQONwR — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 21, 2022

DL: B+

Last week: B

This week: B+

Sam Williams: 41 snaps – 55%

Mika Tafua: 35 – 47%

Josiah Bronson: 32 – 43%

Chauncey Golston: 29 – 39%

Big Kat Bryant: 27 – 36%

John Ridgeway: 26 – 35%

Trysten Hill: 25 – 34%

Tarell Basham: 18 – 24%

Dante Fowler: 16 – 22%

Neville Gallimore, Osa Odighizuwa: 13 – 18%

Carlos Watkins: 12 – 16%

Quinton Bohanna: 9 – 12%

The defensive line had a great evening. In addition to three sacks, they held the Chargers to just 3.1 yard per carry, 77 yards on 25 rushing attempts. Through two games, the Cowboys defense has allowed an impressive 2.4 yards per carry.

Overall the unit had six QB hits, three sacks and six TFLs along with a fumble recovery.

Hill, Tufua and Bryant each had a sack.

LB: B-

Last week: B

This week: B-

Devon Harper: 37 – 50%

Malik Jefferson: 34 – 46%

Storey Jackson: 33 – 45%

Jabril Cox, Luke Gifford: 24 – 32%

Gifford returned from a groin injury and played 24 snaps along with Cox, who saw his first game action since a knee injury cut his 2021 season short.

The rookie Harper led the team with eight tackles while Jefferson and Jackson each had two.

Along with the DL, the linebackers played a big role in limiting the ground game of the Los Angeles Chargers and had an overall strong performance.

Jefferson also made a noticeable impact on special teams.

DB: C

Last week: D+

This week: C

Israel Mukuamu 58 – 78%

Markquese Bell: 53 – 72%

Tyler Coyle: 45 – 61%

Nahshon Wright, Kelvin Joseph: 40 – 54%

Juanyeh Thomas, Quandre Mosely, Isaac Taylor-Stuart: 34– 46%

DaRon Bland: 28– 38%

Mukuamu was arguably the Cowboys’ defensive player of the game. He had four tackles, two pass deflections and an interception. This game, added to a strong overall training camp, may help Mukuamu’s case to be included on the final 53.

Bell had five tackles while Mosely and Joseph each had four along with a pass deflection.

It was another rough night for Wright, who has found himself in good position but unable to make the play for a second week in a row. He has had a strong camp but two disappointing preseason games in a row.

Bland wasn’t as impactful as last week but had a solid overall game. The unit tackled well but had a difficult time with Chargers receivers Joshua Palmer and Michael Bandy allowing 11 receptions, 144 yards and two touchdowns to the pair.

ST: A+

Last week: D

This week: A+

Juanyeh Thomas: 17– 61%

Aaron Shampklin, Storey Jackson: 13– 46%

Tyler Coyle, Brandon Smith: 12– 43%

Jaquarri Roberson,Israel Mukuamu, Mika Tafua: 11– 39%

Bryan Anger, Lirim Hajrallahu, Jake McQuaide: 10– 36%

Brett Maher: 6– 21%

KaVontae Turpin: 3– 11%

Two words: KaVontae Turpin. That alone would earn this unit an A+ with both a long kick return TD along with one in the punt game. Turpin showed his electrifying ability and was helped by key blocks on both scores.

After sitting Turpin, Malik Davis got the nod at KR and added a 32-yard return of his own.

Anger, the All-Pro punter, averaged 47.0 yards per boot.

The kicking competition continued for Dallas with Lirim Hajrallahu winning the evening. Hajrallahu connected on his sole field goal attempt and extra point while Brett Maher missed his field goal attempt but made both extra points.

KaVontae Turpin in the first half tonight pic.twitter.com/V0pbWCdQCu — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 21, 2022

