Cowboys report card, snap counts from 17-7 preseason loss to Broncos

The Dallas Cowboys 2022 campaign got off to a rocky start against the Denver Broncos in the first week of preseason. With a long list of starters sitting out, the Cowboys leaned heavily on their young players to carry the load. The young depth of the team was put to the test with many players getting their first taste of NFL game action, on the road with altitude and intermittent rainfall adding to the challenge.

The Cowboys were unable to generate much in the way of a passing game, throwing for just 58 yards in the first half, finishing with 175 for the night. Adding to a largely ineffective passing game, the Cowboys were penalized 17 times for 129 yards. Let’s review the team report card to see which positional groups passed and who failed.

QB: C-

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Cooper Rush: 43 snaps (57%)

Ben DiNucci: 32 snaps (43%)

As expected, the Cowboys sat franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, giving the start to long-time backup Rush.

Rush finished the evening completing 12 of his 20 passing attempts for 84 yards, zero touchdowns, one interception and a 48.8 quarterback rating. Unable to get anything going downfield, Rush relied on quick tempo passes to get the ball out of his hands. His interception came on a fourth and two attempt intended for Jalen Tolbert.

DiNucci entered the game late in the third quarter and was able to generate an explosive passing play on his first snap. Backed up deep in their own territory, DiNucci found second year wide receiver Brandon Smith down the right sideline for a 40 yard gain. DiNucci led the Cowboys to their first scoring drive of the preseason, connecting with Simi Fehoko for a 12-yard touchdown pass. He finished 9 of 16 for 112 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions and a 99.0 QB Rating

RB: B+

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Aaron Shampkin, Malik Davis: 29 snaps (39%)

Rico Dowdle: 17 snaps (23%)

The running game was one of the bright spots for the Cowboys. The team collectively ran the ball 28 times for 141 yards, averaging 5.0 yards per carry.

A collection of undrafted free agents carried the load for the rushing attack with rookies Davis and Shampklin carrying 15 times for 83 yards alongside Dowdle as the third-year running back had 9 carries for 36 yards. All three backs had an explosive run with each having a 10+ yard carry.

OL: C+

Aviante Collins: 55 – 73%

Josh Ball: 53 – 71%

Matt Farniok: 40 – 53%

Braylon Jones: 38 – 51%

Tyler Smith, Connor McGovern: 37 – 49%

Alec Lindstrom: 36 – 48%

Isaac Alarcon, James Empey: 22 – 29%

Terence Steele, Tyler Biadasz: 15 – 20%

Amon Simon: 5 – 7%

The Cowboys offensive line delivered a mixed bag of highs and lows. Rookie Tyler Smith started at left guard and had a few impressive blocks early on but was flagged for two holding calls in the first quarter. The offensive line as a whole was penalized seven times with four holds and three false starts.

The run blocking was impressive throughout the game with each unit producing equal success in opening up running lanes for the backs.

Pass protection was not as dominant but did enough to allow time for the quarterbacks to get the ball out of their hands. The line allowed two sacks for 21 yards and had protection breakdowns throughout the game.

WR: C-

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Simi Fehoko,Jalen Tolbert: 40 – 53%

Brandon Smith, T.J. Vasher: 29 – 39%

Dennis Houston: 27 – 36%

Kavontae Turpin,Dontario Drummond: 16 – 21%

Jaquarii Roberson: 7 – 9%

The wide receivers had a largely uneventful night. The unit produced one touchdown and one explosive reception, but also suffered several dropped passes.

Rookie WR Jalen Tolbert was targeted 7 times but was only able to haul in two receptions for 10 yards and had a bad drop on a fourth down. Second-year WR Simi Fehoko brought in the first touchdown of the preseason for the Cowboys and had two receptions for 18 yards. Rookie UDFA Dennis Houston had one reception for 18 yards.

Brandon Smith led all receivers with one reception for 40 yards on the team’s lone explosive passing play.

TE: C

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Jake Ferguson: 30 – 40%

Peyton Hendershot: 26 – 35%

Sean McKeon: 22 – 29%

Jeremy Sprinkle: 18 – 24%

The rookie Ferguson hauled in all three of his targets for 29 yards and averaged 9.7 yards per reception. Hendershot, a rookie UDFA out of Indiana, had two receptions for 13 yards but also had a 25-yard reception erased for a holding penalty by the offensive line.

The veteran Sprinkle had a costly holding penalty called on a 3rd-and-2 attempt.

DL: B

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Sam Williams: 33 snaps – 48%

Chauncey Golston: 30 – 43%

Mika Tafua: 28 – 41%

Neville Gallimore: 24 – 35%

Trysten Hill: 23 – 33%

Quinton Bohanna: 22 – 32%

John Ridgeway,Tarell Basham: 21 – 30%

Big Kat Bryant: 19 – 28%

Josiah Bronson: 15 – 22%

Carlos Watkins, Austin Faoliu: 14 – 20%

Dante Fowler: 13 – 19%

The defensive line was impressive and would have had a higher grade had it not been for penalties.

They completely shut down the Broncos rushing attack, allowing 39 yards on 22 carries, an impressive 1.8 yards per carry against.

When the Broncos dropped back to pass the line was able to get pressure consistently. The problem was that the defensive line was also penalized multiple times from costly mistakes.

LB: B

Storey Jackson: 49 snaps – 71%

Devon Harper: 36 – 52%

Malik Jefferson: 33 – 48%

Christian Sam: 16 – 23%

The Cowboys young linebackers were active, contributing with several tackles in the run game and were a large factor in shutting down the Broncos rushing attack.

Harper, a sixth-round rookie, nearly intercepted a pass in the red zone in addition to three solo tackles.

Jackson is a UDFA who led the way with six total tackles while veteran free agents Jefferson and Sam had seven tackles combined.

The linebackers did a good job of filling gaps in the running game and were not beaten for any large passing plays. All around a somewhat quiet but strong performance for this group.

DB: D+

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DaRon Bland: 50 snaps – 72%

Israel Mukuamu: 48 – 70%

Tyler Coyle: 45 – 65%

Juanyeh Thomas: 41 – 59%

Nahshon Wright: 36 – 52%

Kelvin Joseph. Markquese Bell: 36 – 52%

Kyron Brown, Quandre Mosely: 19 – 28%

Isaac Taylor-Stuart: 18 – 26%

First and foremost, this grade does not reflect Bland’s individual play as he was fantastic. He was sticky in coverage and made his presence felt early in the game.

Unfortunately, that’s where things go downhill. The Broncos’first string offense actively targeted Wright and he found himself on the wrong end of things more often than he would like. He had what appeared to be a Mojo Moment on the second series of the game when he intercepted a pass from Broncos QB Josh Johnson erased by a defensive holding call. Wright appeared to grab the receiver’s jersey as he attempted to break on his route. From that moment on, he was beaten several times allowing a touchdown pass and an explosive play.

Joseph had a mixed performance, breaking up a pass early on but also giving up a touchdown in the red zone and had a penalty on a missed field goal attempt that gave Denver a free three points.

Rookie UDFA Taylor-Stuart entered the game in the fourth quarter and was beaten deep for a 30-yard gain. He was also beaten deep later in the same drive but was fortunate that the Broncos did not target him.

Rookie UDFA Mosely allowed a 42 yard gain on a play down the left sideline when he slipped and fell while in coverage. Denver was backed up on their own 1-yard line to start the possession.

ST: D

Thomas: 14 snaps – 70%

Coyle: 12 – 60%

Mukuamu, Bryant: 10 – 50%

Harper: 9 – 45%

Tafua, K. Brown, Turpin: 8 – 40%

A forgettable night for the special teams. The Cowboys entered this game with a newly signed kicker with a familiar face named Brett Maher in a kicking competition with Lirim Hajrullahu and announced before the game that the two would alternate opportunities to kick field goals and extra points. Unfortunately for these two, that would mean they would each get one opportunity to prove their worth.

Hajrullahu had the opportunity to attempt a 56 yard field goal but the weather impacted his kick as the ball slipped while being placed by holder Bryan Anger resulting in a missed kick on his lone attempt.

Maher had the opportunity too attempt an extra point and successfully made it.

Newly signed return specialist and former USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin averaged 23.5 yards on two kick returns and 10 yards per punt return on one attempt but had a dropped pass and two questionable fair catch decisions.

The coverage unit had issues as well, allowing three punt returns for 45 yards

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire