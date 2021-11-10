Cowboys Report Card, Snap Counts: Who played, and who played well are 2 different things

The Dallas Cowboys saw their six-game win streak snapped at the hands of the Denver Broncos, who extended their own win streak over Dallas to seven games. It was a beatdown reminiscent of their last matchup in Week 2 of the 2017 season, where the Cowboys were walloped seemingly out of nowhere in Denver, 42-17.

For whatever the reason, it just wasn’t the Cowboys day, with several of their key players having off-games and their typical aggressive play style working against them. Safe to say, this week’s report card won’t be hanging on any refrigerators, and will likely be have to be returned with a parent signature.

Here’s how the Cowboys graded out in Week 9, along with playtime percentage breakdown.

Quarterbacks: D+

Dak Prescott – 62 snaps (100%)

By far Prescott’s worst performance this season, and really in quite awhile, it was a frustrating return to action after he sat out the Cowboys’ last game. He finished 19 of 39 for 232 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. A sizable portion of his stat line came on Dallas’s last two drives of the game, when they were already trailing by 30. At one point in the early fourth quarter, Prescott sat at 95 passing yards on just seven completed passes. It was only the third game in Prescott’s career where he finished with a sub-50% completion percentage, and the first since his rookie season.

As ugly as the numbers are, Prescott’s film will back it up. He evaded heavy pressure multiple times, and his receivers dropped a few easy ones, but Prescott still missed a few backbreaking throws, and just wasn’t able to hit downfield plays he typically makes. The offense couldn’t get anything going, and the play of their franchise QB was a big reason why this week.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said he changed his arm angle on the fourth-and-1 incompletion on second drive. He practices that type of play. “It pisses me off when I miss a throw like that. …I think it changed the whole way this game goes” if throw made, drive extended. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 7, 2021

Running Backs: C

Ezekiel Elliott – 33 snaps (53%)

Tony Pollard – 24 snaps (39%)

Corey Clement – 5 snaps (8%)

The backs did little to help the cause of the offense, with Elliott and Pollard combining for just 67 rushing yards on 14 carries. Elliott did play through a knee injury, and was deemed questionable to return after he limped off the field in the second quarter.

He toughed it out however, and played through the fourth quarter even with the game out of reach. Elliott would power over a Denver defender late in the game to move the chains on 3rd and 5 catch-and-run, en route to the first Cowboys points of the game. Still, the overall impact Dallas RBs had on the game was minimal. Part of the reason for that was the Broncos commitment to stopping the run, daring Prescott to beat them, and on Sunday he couldn’t make them back off the line of scrimmage.

Wide Receivers: C-

Cedrick Wilson – 51 snaps (82%)

CeeDee Lamb – 44 snaps (71%)

Amari Cooper – 36 snaps (58%)

Noah Brown – 25 snaps (40%)

Malik Turner – 18 snaps (29%)

Despite Prescott being so out-of-sync with the entire offense, Malik Turner had his biggest game as a Cowboy and as a professional. The former UDFA out of Illinois set a new high in single-game receptions with five, and also came down with two touchdowns, doubling his career total. He took over for Cooper late in the fourth quarter, and quickly became Prescott’s favorite target.

Uncharacteristically, both Cooper and Lamb were contained, finishing with 37 and 23 yards, respectively. Lamb especially had a tough time connecting with Prescott, as he was targeted nine times yet recorded only two receptions. The Denver secondary deserves a lot of credit for shutting down a Cowboys offense which had been carving up opponents until this point in the season.

Tight Ends: C+

Dalton Schultz – 59 snaps (95%)

Sean McKeon – 12 snaps (19%)

Jeremy Sprinkle – 3 snaps (5%)

Schultz led the team in receiving yards with 54 on four receptions, 20 coming on a catch to set up the team’s last touchdown. With Blake Jarwin landing on injured reserve, Schultz should flourish as the uncontested TE1 and lone receiving threat at the position. However, he was grounded along with the entire offense this week.

Offensive Line: C-

Connor Williams, La’el Collins, Terence Steele, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin – 62 snaps (100%)

Playing without Tyron Smith, the Dallas offensive line just wasn’t the same force it’s been for much of the season. The Cowboys’ attempted to patch over Smith’s absence by inserting Collins at RT and flipping Steele to the left side. It did not go well, as Prescott was constantly under duress from Denver pass rushers. Neither Collins or Steele held up particularly well, and the pair committed a combined three penalties.

Dak Prescott was pressured on 13 of 41 dropbacks (31.7%) in the #Cowboys 30-16 loss to the #Broncos with Terence Steele filling in at LT for Tyron Smith. Prescott has been pressured and sacked at higher rates without Smith on the field in his career.#DENvsDAL | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/2uHEieQ083 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 7, 2021

Ideally, Smith will be healthy and on the field when it matters most for the Cowboys, because they truly seem like a different team when he’s on the sidelines.

Defensive Line: C-

Tarell Basham, Osa Odighizuwa – 49 snaps (63%)

Randy Gregory – 48 snaps (62%)

Carlos Watkins – 42 snaps (54%)

Justin Hamilton – 40 snaps (51%)

Dorance Armstrong – 32 snaps (41%)

Chauncey Golston – 30 snaps (38%)

Quinton Bohanna – 24 snaps (31%)

Things started well enough for the defensive line, with Watkins bringing down Bridgewater on the first Broncos offensive play. However, Denver promptly adjusted, and began ripping off chunk run after chunk run. Similarly playing with backup offensive lineman, the Broncos were able to dominate upfront, opening up huge running lanes for both Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon, who took over from there.

Williams, Denver’s rookie second-round pick, recorded the first 100+ rushing yard game of his career, gaining 111 yards on 17 carries. As a team, the Broncos churned out 190 rushing yards, the most any team has ran on the Dallas defense this year. It also enabled the Broncos to hog the time of possession (41:12 vs 18:48), preventing the Dallas offense from getting the opportunities to getting themselves back on-track.

Linebackers: B+

Micah Parsons – 67 snaps (86%)

Leighton Vander Esch – 51 snaps (65%)

Keanu Neal – 34 snaps (44%)

Luke Gifford – 2 snaps (3%)

Following his monster game last week, Parsons had another great performance, recording 10 total tackles (2.5 sacks, three for loss) and three QB hits. The Cowboys are becoming more adept at utilizing his pass-rushing skills from the linebacker level, while also allowing him to make plays in coverage and against the run.

Micah Parsons is so twitchy & explosive. This shows up on tape every week. pic.twitter.com/lCuOKc4ZRV — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) November 8, 2021

Well, here's at least one positive: Micah Parsons joins Junior Seau as the only two players in history with back-to-back games of 10 tackles and 3 tackles for loss. — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) November 7, 2021

Vander Esch led the team in tackles (12 total, seven solo, one for loss), while Neal recorded five solo tackles. However, apart from Parsons, the linebacking play also did little to slow down the Denver rushing attack.

Defensive Backs: C

Jayron Kearse – 78 snaps (100%)

Anthony Brown, Trevon Diggs – 76 snaps (97%)

Jourdan Lewis – 49 snaps (63%)

Damontae Kazee – 43 snaps (55%)

Donovan Wilson – 35 snaps (45%)

Malik Hooker – 33 snaps (42%)

Similarly, the Cowboys secondary was unable to stop Bridgewater and the Denver offense, who completed 25+ yard passes to three different receivers.

The play that set up the TD 🤩 📺: FOX | @Kendall_Hinton2 pic.twitter.com/0kNJUXUXXY — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 7, 2021

Tim Patrick caught a 44-yard touchdown with Diggs in coverage as the WR created late separation and was able to reel in the score. It was just one of those games where the Broncos were able to continually make the plays they needed to, while Dallas couldn’t get anything going themselves.

No disrespect to Bridgewater, who made several impressive downfield throws, but it does not bode well that the Cowboys secondary allowed so much success to a team not known to sling it. It clearly seemed as if Denver had a game plan for how to attack the Cowboys defense, and executed it well.

Special Teams: B

Luke Gifford – 23 snaps (100%)

Nahshon Wright – 21 snaps (91%)

Corey Clement, Noah Brown, Azur Kamara, Francis Bernard – 17 snaps (74%)

C.J. Goodwin – 16 snaps (70%)

Kelvin Joseph – 14 snaps (61%)

Jeremy Sprinkle, Malik Turner – 12 snaps (52%)

Tony Pollard – 11 snaps (48%)

The play that best encapsulated what kind of game it was for Dallas was their fumble on a blocked punt that briefly seemed like it could turn the tide for the Cowboys. After forcing a Denver three-and-out to open the second half and down only 16-0, the Broncos were able to recover the blocked punt and maintain possession. They went on to extend their lead with a 27-yard field goal, while also keeping the ball away from Dallas.

In #DENvsDAL, the punt is blocked & goes beyond the line of scrimmage, where it's touched by the receiving team. Since the receiving team touches the ball beyond the line of scrimmage, the kicking team is eligible to recover the ball. DEN recovers the ball, but cannot advance it. pic.twitter.com/bcdUEGu3Jd — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) November 7, 2021

It was a frustrating and confusing play for sure, but the process of getting the blocked punt is encouraging. Rookie CB Nahshon Wright was the Dallas player who touched the ball after block, a tough learning moment for the young player, who after the game said he was just trying to help his team win.

CB Nahshon Wright on punt block sequence: “First, it was a great play by Malik. Malik got through and blocked the punt. The ball was coming my way, and I’m at the line of scrimmage. I know I shouldn’t have touched it, but I was trying to scoop and score and make a play.” — Brianna Dix (@DixBrianna) November 8, 2021

Also notable on special teams was Pollard’s 54-yard kick return to open the game, his longest of the season.

Coaching: C-

The Cowboys were likely due for a stinker, but this one will still draw the ire of many fans and analysts alike. Dallas was 0-4 on fourth down attempts, ending their first two possessions with turnover on downs. The playcalling seemed questionable throughout most of the contest, however the decision to not only keep Prescott on the field with the game out of reach, but let him run a risky QB draw on a meaningless two-point conversion attempt will be the decision to raise the most eyebrows.

Upon returning from two-surgery ankle fracture and dislocation, Dak Prescott said he would limit runs to big plays when necessary. Dak Prescott just kept a 2-point conversion, trailing by 16, with under 1 minute to play. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) November 7, 2021

Sometimes a team has to make a statement, and other times has to know when to live to fight another day. Thankfully, Prescott and the rest of the team will get that chance next week against the Falcons.

