Cowboys remain in No. 4 slot after Week 12, updated 2021 draft order

The Dallas Cowboys were embarrassed on Thursday and will have to wait until next Monday to take the field again. In between, a lot of NFL action will happen that has a direct impact on the offseason plans for the organization.

Entering the week, Dallas was in the No. 4 position in the draft order, but also just a win away from being in first place in the NFC East. A 41-16 drubbing at the hands of the Washington Football Team nixed those plans and temporarily moved the DC club into first place in the division. After the early afternoon games on Sunday though, the division lead is elsewhere and there’s additional clarity in the race for the top picks as well.

Dallas remains in the No. 4 spot following the Giants 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The win propels the Giants to a 4-7 record and a tiebreaker over Washington by virtue of the season sweep. The loss keeps the Bengals in the No. 3 slot in draft order at 2-8-1. They are behind the New York Jets (0-11) and Jacksonville Jaguars (1-10) who failed on a game-tying two-point conversion late.

The Cowboys are now tied, record-wise, with just one other team; the Los Angeles Chargers. L.A. lost to Buffalo, 27-17 to also drop to 3-8. Due to strength of schedule tiebreaker, Dallas is still in the No. 4 slot, due to a worse SOS, .488 to .491.

Here’s who is currently where, according to Tankathon.

Pick Team Record SOS 1 New York Jets 0-11 .591 2 Jacksonville Jaguars 1-10 .555 3 Cincinnati Bengals 2-8-1 .541 4 Dallas Cowboys 3-8 .488 5 Los Angeles Chargers 3-8 .491 6 Carolina Panthers 4-8 .535 7 Philadelphia Eagles 3-6-1 .518 8 Washington Football Team 4-7 .468 9 Detroit Lions 4-7 ..506 10 Atlanta Falcons 4-7 .532

The Eagles could move up to the No. 6 slot if they lose to Seattle on Monday Night and would move back into the division lead with a victory. That would drop the Giants back into the mix, and place them at No. 9 with a 4-7 record and a SOS of .497.

Also, depending on the results of the late afternoon game, San Francisco (4-6) can move into the top 10 with a loss at the Los Angeles Rams.