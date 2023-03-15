Cowboys are releasing running back Ezekiel Elliott

Barry Werner
The Tony Pollard era is here in Dallas.

The Cowboys are releasing longtime stalwart running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott was a first-round pick in 2016 out of Ohio State. He rushed for 1,631 yards as a rookie, leading the NFL.

Overall, he had 5 1,000-yard seasons.

Elliott rushed for 8,262 yards. He rushed for 68 touchdowns. He played in 103 games as a Cowboy, starting 102.

Pollard rushed for 1,007 yards in 2022 before suffering a knee injury that ended his season.

