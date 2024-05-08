Cowboys release WR Martavis Bryant

Martavis Bryant's comeback will have to continue with another team.

Per Tom Pelessero of NFL Media, the Cowboys have released Bryant on Wednesday.

Bryant, 32, was reinstated to the league last year after his indefinite suspension began in 2018. He signed with Dallas' practice squad late in the season but did not appear in a regular-season game. While he was released from the practice squad in January, he later signed a futures deal with the team.

Bryant has not appeared in an NFL game since 2018, when he caught 19 passes for 266 yards in eight games for the Raiders. The Steelers brought Bryant into the league as a fourth-round pick back in 2014.

Pelissero notes other teams are expected to be interested in Bryant.

The Cowboys also reportedly have brought in veteran receiver Zay Jones for a visit on Wednesday, who could be a replacement for Bryant on the roster.

