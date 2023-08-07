Cowboys to release Tristan Vizcaino

The Cowboys are making a change at kicker.

According to multiple reports, the Cowboys will release Tristan Vizcaino from their 90-man roster. Brandon Aubrey is the only other kicker in camp with the team.

Vizcaino ended last season on the practice squad in Dallas and re-signed with the team in February. He appeared in games with the Cardinals and Patriots earlier in the season. He was 2-of-2 on field goals and 3-of-3 on extra points.

Word from Cowboys camp has been that both Vizcaino and Aubrey have been shaky in practice this summer and both kickers struggled in the team's last practice, so there may be further moves to come at kicker in Dallas.