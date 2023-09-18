Cowboys release RB Ronald Jones after 2-game suspension for PED policy violation

Ronald Jones was eligible to return to the Cowboys' roster this week after serving his two-game suspension

The Dallas Cowboys announced that they released backup running back Ronald Jones on Monday.

Jones was eligible to return to the active roster Monday after he was suspended to start the season.

Mike McCarthy has ensured Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle and rookie Deuce Vaughn have all had roles and been involved.

He’s clearly satisfied as veteran RB Ronald Jones was released upon completing his 2-game suspension. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) September 18, 2023

Jones was suspended for two games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy. Jones initially denied knowingly taking a banned substance, and later said he failed the test over a heart medication that he had been prescribed since first entering the league.

"I just want to clear my name in terms of I'm not cheating the game of football,” he said last month, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “It's literally a prescription medicine."

The Cowboys signed Ronald Jones as a free agent in March after his short stint with the Chiefs last season. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jones was eligible to return from his suspension this week and rejoin the roster. Yet now, with starter Tony Pollard helping the team to a 2-0 start and other running backs successfully backing him up, the Cowboys have opted to simply release Jones instead. Jones was on a one-year, $1.2 million deal.

The Cowboys first signed Jones as a free agent in March to back up Pollard, who was recovering this past offseason from a broken fibula. Jones had 70 rushing yards and a touchdown in six games with the Kansas City Chiefs last season, his fifth in the league. The 26-year-old was first selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round of the 2018 Draft. He’s averaged 4.4 yards per carry and 449 rushing yards per season, and has had 20 total touchdowns in his career. He's won two Super Bowl rings, too, one with the Buccaneers in the 2020 season and again with the Chiefs last season.

Pollard ran for 72 yards on 25 carries and had another 37 receiving yards in Dallas’ 30-10 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, which marked its second straight. Pollard had 70 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns in their blowout win over the New York Giants to open the season, too. He seems to be replacing former star Ezekiel Elliott, who the team parted with this past offseason, just fine. The team also has Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn available. Dowdle had 26 rushing yards on seven carries against the Jets.

It’s unclear where Jones will end up. The Cowboys will take on the Arizona Cardinals next this week.