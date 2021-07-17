The Cowboys have released veteran cornerback Rashard Robinson, the team announced on Saturday.

Robinson spent the 2020 season with Dallas, mostly on the club’s practice squad. He appeared in four games with three starts, making 20 total tackles. He was on the field for 17 percent of the Cowboys’ defensive snaps.

Back in April, Robinson was suspended for the first two games of the 2021 season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Robinson, who turns 26 later this month, was a 49ers fourth-round pick in 2016. He’s also spent time with the Jets.

In 42 career games, Robinson has a pair of interceptions, 15 passes defensed, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

Cowboys release Rashard Robinson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk