The Cowboys released fullback Jamize Olawale on Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Olawale opted out in 2020 but intends to play in 2021.

He still will count $1.2 million in dead money against the team’s 2021 salary cap.

Olawale, who turns 32 next month, has played 109 games. He has 96 touches for 644 yards and seven touchdowns in his career.

Olawale played six years with the Raiders and two with the Cowboys and now will have to find another team to give him a chance to continue his career.

Cowboys release Jamize Olawale originally appeared on Pro Football Talk