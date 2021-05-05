The Cowboys made room for six of their 20 draft picks and rookie free agent signings on Wednesday by parting ways with six players.

Word of defensive tackle Antwaun Woods and cornerback Saivion Smith‘s departures broke before the team’s official announcement of the moves on Wednesday afternoon. The team also released Adam Redmond and waived defensive tackle Walter Palmore, defensive end Ladarius Hamilton, and cornerback Kemon Hall.

The Cowboys drafted multiple defensive linemen and cornerbacks last weekend, which accounts for the deletions in those areas.

Redmond played four games for the Cowboys last season and 10 during the 2018 campaign. Palmore had one tackle in one game during the 2020 season.

Cowboys release four players, including Adam Redmond originally appeared on Pro Football Talk