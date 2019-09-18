Cowboys release 1st-round bust Taco Charlton

The Dallas Cowboys have released defensive end Taco Charlton.

The team announced the decision Wednesday afternoon, two days after the 2017 first-round draft pick out of Michigan made a public plea for the Cowboys to “free me” on Twitter before deleting the message.

The Cowboys reportedly engaged in discussions after Charlton requested to be traded during the preseason, but nothing came to fruition.

Charlton’s struggles

Charlton failed to live up to his draft status as the No. 28 pick in the 2017 draft and has struggled to find playing time in Dallas. The 24-year-old has been inactive for both Cowboys games this season and was a healthy scratch for two games at the end of last season.

Charlton played in all 16 regular-season games during his rookie year in 2017, tallying three sacks, 19 tackles and seven QB hits. He did not crack the starting lineup.

He played in 11 games last season, including seven starts, posting a single sack and 27 total tackles.

After reportedly failing to find a trade partner for Taco Charlton, the Cowboys have released the former first-round pick. (Getty)

No trade takers

According to multiple reports, the Cowboys again attempted to trade Charlton prior to releasing him.

Charlton’s release corresponds with the Cowboys activating defensive end Robert Quinn. The NFL suspended Quinn for the first two games of the season for a PED violation.

