Cowboys release Chris Jones

The Cowboys won’t have punter Chris Jones on the roster at the start of the new league year.

The team announced Jones’ release just before 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The move clears $2 million in cap space and leaves $500,000 in dead money for Dallas.

Jones joined the team in 2011 and was their sole punter from 2013 through 2019. His run came to an end when he needed to have abdominal surgery last year.

He averaged 44.5 yards per kick during his run with the Cowboys.

Hunter Niswander is now the only punter on the teams’s roster. He took over when Jones was injured last year and averaged 47.2 yards per kick.

