Cowboys release Callaway after arrest, sign journeyman WR

Tyron Johnson is joining yet another NFL locker room. He and the Cowboys both hope that the ninth time will be a charm.

The wide receiver was among the free agents brought in Monday for a workout with the club just prior to the beginning of mandatory minicamp. He was signed shortly thereafter.

Wide receiver Antonio Callaway was released in a corresponding move. Callaway was arrested in Miami over the weekend; a warrant for driving with a suspended license was executed during a traffic stop in which Callaway was not driving.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson, a 27-year-old out of Oklahoma State, went undrafted in 2019 and has been on quite the tour of the league ever since. He has one start on his résumé over 26 game appearances. He has 23 career receptions for 422 yards and three touchdowns, most of them coming with the Chargers in 2020.

Along the way, Johnson has also logged stints with Houston (three times), Buffalo, Carolina, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Cincinnati, and San Francisco.

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local Austin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

As per Patrik Walker of the Cowboys team website, former first-round draft pick N’Keal Harry and Lynn Bowden were the other wide receivers who worked out for Dallas coaches on Monday.

Advertisement

The 90-man roster reportedly stands at just 88, so more additions could still be to come.

More 2023 Season!

Cowboys' Micah Parsons mentoring DE Sam Williams for 'huge jump' in Year 2 Cowboys WR Antonio Callaway arrested in Florida Cowboys' Micah Parsons Plan may help health, production

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire