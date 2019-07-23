Cowboys will release Allen Hurns

Wide receiver Allen Hurns spent the offseason working his way back from a serious leg injury, but it appears a return to the field will have to come with a team other than the Cowboys.

PFT has confirmed that the Cowboys will release Hurns. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team asked Hurns to take a pay cut, but the veteran preferred to try his hand as a free agent. There’s no word on whether the door would be open for a return if Hurns doesn’t find a better offer than Dallas sent his way.

The move will clear $5 million in cap space for the Cowboys.

Hurns played in all 16 regular season games last year and caught 20 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns. He had one catch for 14 yards in a playoff win against Seattle before suffering an injury that required immediate surgery.

Amari Cooper, Randall Cobb, Michael Gallup, Tavon Austin, Noah Brown and Cedrick Wilson remain on the Cowboys wide receiver depth chart.