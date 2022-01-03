Cowboys’ regular-season finale at Eagles moved to Saturday night

The Cowboys and their fans will have one less day to stew about the weekend’s loss.

The NFL has rescheduled the team’s regular-season finale- originally to be played in Sunday afternoon’s early slot- to Saturday night instead. That means a short work week and accelerated travel schedule as the Cowboys head to Philadelphia to wrap up their first-ever 17-game schedule against the Eagles.

The league had left themselves the option of flexing four teams into a Saturday doubleheader; Kansas City and Denver will now play in the late-afternoon slot, just before the Cowboys and Eagles renew their rivalry. The Cowboys wrapped up the NFC East last week and Philadelphia has claimed a wild-card postseason spot; Saturday night’s game will help determine playoff seedings.

Revised and reworked Saturday and Sunday night NFL schedule for Week 18: pic.twitter.com/0UjfK5qe3v — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2022

While losing a day before the season finale presents a challenge, it will result in an extra bit of time the Cowboys to prepare for the more meaningful first round of the playoffs, with those games to be played Saturday, Sunday, and for the first time, Monday night.

