Cowboys receivers ready to show it is “our time”

People have shared their mostly negative opinions about the Cowboys receiving corps for months and we’re now days away from seeing what the group can actually do on the field.

The Cowboys will face the Panthers on Sunday and Tavon Austin, Cole Beasley, Michael Gallup, Allen Hurns Deonte Thompson and Terrence Williams will get their chance to slap back at the critics of the team’s approach to the position. Austin said that the group knows what they are “capable of doing and we just got to go do it now.”

Thompson shared what he believes the players are capable of doing.

“It’s going to be exciting,” Thompson said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We got a lot of speed. We got a lot of guys that can make plays. It’s going to be a show to watch. … We are going to do some special things. It’s our time. I’m excited to see us play. Everybody has that chip on their shoulder.”

With defenses sure to be focused on slowing Ezekiel Elliott, there are going to be chances for the receivers to prove Thompson right. If they do, the Cowboys offense should wind up being more potent than its naysayers would have predicted.