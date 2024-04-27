Cowboys reassign jersey numbers for 4 veterans, including new No. 1

In the midst of grabbing a slew of amateur talent, the Dallas Cowboys are still making other moves. The equipment department is busy preparing lockers for the team’s newest additions through the 2024 NFL draft, but they still have to make time to get some jerseys redone.

According to Patrik Walker of the team’s website, Dallas has officially redistributed jersey numbers to four different players.

Jayron Kearse has yet to sign with a new team in free agency, but the club has given his jersey number away. Now donning No. 1 will be third-year wideout Jalen Tolbert. Second-year linebacker DeMarvion Overshown will take over No. 13.

Veteran flyer and reclamation project Martavis Bryant will wear No. 84 and third-year linebacker Damone Clark will sport No. 18.

The former LSU product returns to the number he wore his final season with the Tigers, which is reserved for the best of the best leaders of that college program.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire