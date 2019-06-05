Cowboys RBs coach: Ezekiel Elliott understands he’s “got to be smarter”

With the NFL expected to review Ezekiel Elliott‘s incident with a security guard in Las Vegas, the Cowboys running back could face further discipline.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones have stood behind Elliott.

But Cowboys running backs coach Gary Brown said he has talked to Elliott about the Pro Bowler keeping himself out of situations like the one Elliott found himself in recently. Elliott pushed a security guard working a music festival, sending the teenager into a metal gate.

“We’ve talked about it,” Brown said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “He understands, ‘I can’t put myself in those positions. I’ve got to be smarter.’ . . .He already knows that he may have done something that wasn’t right. He’s got to move forward. We all make mistakes.”

Elliott served a six-game suspension in 2017 after waging a legal battle against the NFL as he repeatedly declared his innocence against allegations of domestic abuse. He was never arrested or charged.

The Cowboys picked up the fifth-year option on Elliott’s contract for 2020 but want to sign him to a long-term deal.