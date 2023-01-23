Cowboys RB Tony Pollard suffered fractured fibula, faces month-long recovery

Tony Pollard’s injury in the second quarter of the Cowboys’ 19-12 divisional-round loss left the team severely hobbled for the back half of Sunday’s game in San Francisco.

It will now also leave Pollard himself limping into the biggest offseason of his professional career.

The four-year veteran reportedly suffered a high ankle sprain and a fractured fibula in his left leg when 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward tackled him from behind on a pass play that gained eight yards.

ESPN’s Todd Archer delivered the news via social media late Sunday night.

Pollard was carted off the field and did not return in the Cowboys’ postseason exit.

Tony Pollard suffered a fractured left fibula that will require surgery, according to multiple sources. Normally those require a three-month recovery. Bad — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 23, 2023

Pollard will undergo surgery to repair the damage.

The former fourth-round draft pick out of Memphis is set to become a free agent after the first 1,000-yard rushing season of his career. The dual threat had finally become a focal point of the Dallas offense in 2022, leading the team in ground yards and yards-per-carry for the season and nearly matching Ezekiel Elliott in carries. Pollard was also named to his first Pro Bowl for his efforts.

Thought to be one the league’s top free agents this coming offseason and in line for a massive contract (from either the Cowboys or someone else), Pollard now also faces the prospect of a three-month recovery, at minimum.

He was seen leaving Levi’s Stadium on crutches and in a walking boot after Sunday’s game.

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard in crutches and boot after ankle injury ended his game prematurely pic.twitter.com/mmMo4BV6gw — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 23, 2023

Pollard had amassed 22 yards on six rushing attempts when he went down, with another 11 yards through the air on a pair of catches.

The Cowboys offensive attack sputtered badly in his absence. Quarterback Dak Prescott threw his second interception of the evening on the very next play, and the team compiled just 17 rushing yards on six tries the rest of the game.

