Cowboys RB Tony Pollard identifies key CMC trait that stands out

Christian McCaffrey is one of the most dynamic players in the league, with his prolific season earning him nominations for multiple awards at the NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Among the people who have been impressed with the 49ers dynamic playmaker is Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, who detailed what stands out about McCaffrey during an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Laura Britt on Radio Row.

"I will say his patience and his vision on the field," Pollard told Britt. "Letting things come to him, knowing when to be aggressive in the run game and knowing when to be patient and let things come to you, finding the holes, letting the O-line work.Making guys miss in the open, in the open field, having that home run ability.

"He just has a lot that you can't really coach."

McCaffrey received nominations for both the NFL's Most Valuable Player Award and Offensive Player of the Year Award following an electric 2023 campaign where he led the league in scrimmage yards (2,023).

The All-Pro's prolific 2023 season included a league-high 1,459 rushing yards, but McCaffrey's impact isn't confined to the ground.

McCaffrey also added 564 receiving yards with seven receiving touchdowns, tying Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert with a league-high 21 total touchdowns during the 2023 season.

The game-changing impact McCaffrey provides has been invaluable since the 49ers acquired him in an Oct. 2022 trade with the Carolina Panthers, with San Francisco boasting a 24-6 record in the 30 games he has appeared in.

While the Kansas City Chiefs boast a stout defense that finished 2nd in both points and yards allowed in 2023, they are vulnerable against the run, allowing 4.5 yards per carry, which ranked 24th in the NFL.

The 49ers will look to lean on McCaffrey heavily when they take the field against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, with his dynamic skill set playing a significant role in San Francisco's ability to capture its ever-elusive sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy.



